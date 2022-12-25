BYD ATTO 3 driven — Now in pictures

BYD (Build Your Dreams), a China-based automaker, recently launched its ATTO 3 electric SUV in India. In fact, the latest update is that this EV has already received 1,500 bookings, way before the commencement of deliveries in January 2023. Now, we have driven the BYD ATTO 3 which is available in a single, fully-loaded trim priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a picture gallery from the first drive.

Measuring 4,455mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,615mm in height, it's a mid-size SUV with a wheelbase of 2,720mm. It has a 440-litre boot and a kerb weight of 1,750kg.

Some noteworthy equipment in the feature-packed cabin includes a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay connectivity and a digital instrument cluster.

Then, there's a panoramic sunroof and even the front seats and tailgate are electrically powered. The SUV also gets ADAS and many other safety features, which we have detailed in our first-drive review.

On the powertrain front, the ATTO 3 comes with a 60.48kWh battery pack that offers a range of 521km (ARAI). This battery pack powers an electric motor mounted on the front axle.

The power output is rated at 201bhp and 310Nm. BYD's claim of the ATTO 3 accelerating from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds is believable as we experienced it firsthand in Chennai.