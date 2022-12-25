CarWale

    Tata Harrier special edition spotted at dealers; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier special edition spotted at dealers; launch likely soon

    - The Tata Harrier special edition gets red accents inside out

    - Could be launched in India in the coming weeks

    New spy images shared on the web have revealed that Tata Motors is working on a new special edition of the Harrier SUV. One such unit of the special edition model was recently spotted at a dealer facility, hinting that the launch might be around the corner.

    As seen in the spy images, the Tata Harrier special edition is based on the Dark Edition and gets red accents all around. A few of them include a red insert on the grille and front red brake calipers. Inside too, the red theme is carried over for the seats (front and rear), front arm rest, as well as the door handles.

    Under the hood, the Tata Harrier special edition is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 178bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and automatic units. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
