Citroen eC3 EV spotted yet again; likely to debut next month

- Likely to be unveiled in January 2023

- To rival the Tata Tiago EV

Citroen India forayed into the budget segment earlier this year with the C3. A few days back, the French carmaker also confirmed the electric derivative of the hatchback that will be christened ‘eC3’. Ahead of the official unveiling of the eC3 that is expected to happen in the coming month, the eC3 has been spied in its production-ready version.

The spotted iteration of the Citroen eC3 was seen painted in an orange hue and based on the previous spottings could sport the charging point on the front fender. As for the exterior design and styling, the eC3 looks identical to the ICE C3 with split headlamps, steel wheels with covers, square tail lamps, roof rails, and a dual-tone paint scheme.

The details of the interior of the eC3 are scarce at the moment. However, we expect it to be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat, and power windows.

While Citroen eC3’s technical specifications are not yet known, we expect it to be powered by a 20-30kWh battery pack with an estimated range of 200-250kms on a single charge. Upon launch, the Citroen eC3 will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV.

