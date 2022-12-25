CarWale

    Citroen eC3 EV spotted yet again; likely to debut next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    15,592 Views
    Citroen eC3 EV spotted yet again; likely to debut next month

    - Likely to be unveiled in January 2023

    - To rival the Tata Tiago EV

    Citroen India forayed into the budget segment earlier this year with the C3. A few days back, the French carmaker also confirmed the electric derivative of the hatchback that will be christened ‘eC3’. Ahead of the official unveiling of the eC3 that is expected to happen in the coming month, the eC3 has been spied in its production-ready version. 

    Citroen C3 EV Left Front Three Quarter

    The spotted iteration of the Citroen eC3 was seen painted in an orange hue and based on the previous spottings could sport the charging point on the front fender. As for the exterior design and styling, the eC3 looks identical to the ICE C3 with split headlamps, steel wheels with covers, square tail lamps, roof rails, and a dual-tone paint scheme. 

    The details of the interior of the eC3 are scarce at the moment. However, we expect it to be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat, and power windows. 

    Citroen C3 EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    While Citroen eC3’s technical specifications are not yet known, we expect it to be powered by a 20-30kWh battery pack with an estimated range of 200-250kms on a single charge. Upon launch, the Citroen eC3 will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV.

    Image 1 Source

    Citroen C3 EV Image
    Citroen C3 EV
    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier special edition spotted at dealers; launch likely soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 36.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen eC3 EV spotted yet again; likely to debut next month