Toyota to showcase Sustainable Mobility at Auto Expo 2023

- The stall will be divided into three zones

- Brand will showcase varieties of hybrid and electric vehicles at the Auto Expo

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has confirmed its participation at the Auto Expo in January 2023. The Japanese carmaker is ready to demonstrate its strength with advanced technology and a product line-up based on the concept of 'The Thrill & Joy of Moving Together'. Notably, the Toyota stall will be divided into three zones: technology, emotional, and environment.

The Technology Zone will feature a variety of self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, fuel-cell electric vehicles, flex-fuel hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicles, and hydrogen concept technology.

The Emotional Zone, on the other hand, will feature an SUV lineup that includes modified vehicles to appeal to younger customers. The Environment Zone, in contrast, represents the brand's efforts to build a sustainable society by focusing on people, processes, and products, thereby significantly contributing to the country's sustainable initiatives.

Confirming participation at the Auto Expo 2023, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “At Toyota, we are working towards bringing models which are environment friendly and based on customer feedback. With over two million happy customers, our focus in India continues to be the introduction of technologically advanced products that are safer and greener. Achieving carbon neutrality has been one of our biggest challenges and the fight against carbon will require multiple technology pathways our latest offerings are another step in that direction. We are confident that our unique range of exhibits will further strengthen our bond with customers thus enabling the creation of lasting and valuable associations.”