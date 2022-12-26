CarWale

    Hyundai to offer eight years battery warranty with Ioniq 5

    Hyundai to offer eight years battery warranty with Ioniq 5

    - Brand is also offering two complimentary home chargers

    - Includes roadside assistance for three years

    Hyundai India unveiled its all-electric crossover, the Ioniq 5 on 20 December. With the bookings already open, the brand may launch the vehicle and reveal its prices at the Auto Expo next month. The Ioniq 5 will be available in one fully loaded variant across three exterior colour options.

    The Korean carmaker is offering exclusive service packages with the Ioniq 5. This includes three years or unlimited kilometres warranty, eight years or 1,60,000km battery warranty, three years roadside assistance, and an option to extend the warranty by five years or 1,40,000km (whichever is earlier). 

    Moreover, the company will also offer two complimentary home chargers (3.3kW and 11kW) with one First Connect home visit within 15 days of delivery of the Ioniq 5. Then there’s also the iCare Maintenance Package, which provides services like vehicle-to-vehicle charging support in four cities.

