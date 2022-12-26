CarWale

    Volkswagen India opens a new sales and service touchpoint in Rajahmundry

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    343 Views
    Volkswagen India opens a new sales and service touchpoint in Rajahmundry

    - Integrated sales and service experience for the customer with the new 3S facility in Andhra Pradesh

    - With the inauguration of this touchpoint, Volkswagen India has a total of eight sales touchpoints in the state

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India inaugurated a new sales and service touchpoint in Rajahmundry. Situated at NH-16, beside the ONGC base complex, the new 3S facility is operated under the aegis of Volkswagen Rajahmundry. 

    The new 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility from Volkswagen features a three-car display area in the showroom that will showcase the Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. The facility comprises of a four-bay service area that will cater to the service and maintenance requirements of customers. With the first touchpoint in Rajahmundry, Volkswagen has grown its presence in the State of Andhra Pradesh to 8 Sales touchpoints. This brings the Volkswagen India network to 158 sales touchpoints and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities in the country.

    Front View

    Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the inauguration of the new touchpoint in Rajahmundry, we are on track towards being accessible in important markets across the country. The new touchpoint will cater to the integrated sales and service requirements of our aspirational Indian customers, including the showcase of our young and fresh product portfolio. We are confident of offering world-class German-engineered premium mobility solutions along with convenience, peace of mind, and a hassle-free service experience to existing and prospective customers in the region.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti’s Coupe SUV spied alongside current-gen Baleno
     Next 
    Hyundai to offer eight years battery warranty with Ioniq 5

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1851 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2577 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Jaguar XF

    Jaguar XF

    ₹ 71.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 33.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.12 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.50 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.82 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.21 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.48 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1851 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2577 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen India opens a new sales and service touchpoint in Rajahmundry