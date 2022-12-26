Volkswagen India opens a new sales and service touchpoint in Rajahmundry

- Integrated sales and service experience for the customer with the new 3S facility in Andhra Pradesh

- With the inauguration of this touchpoint, Volkswagen India has a total of eight sales touchpoints in the state

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India inaugurated a new sales and service touchpoint in Rajahmundry. Situated at NH-16, beside the ONGC base complex, the new 3S facility is operated under the aegis of Volkswagen Rajahmundry.

The new 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility from Volkswagen features a three-car display area in the showroom that will showcase the Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. The facility comprises of a four-bay service area that will cater to the service and maintenance requirements of customers. With the first touchpoint in Rajahmundry, Volkswagen has grown its presence in the State of Andhra Pradesh to 8 Sales touchpoints. This brings the Volkswagen India network to 158 sales touchpoints and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities in the country.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the inauguration of the new touchpoint in Rajahmundry, we are on track towards being accessible in important markets across the country. The new touchpoint will cater to the integrated sales and service requirements of our aspirational Indian customers, including the showcase of our young and fresh product portfolio. We are confident of offering world-class German-engineered premium mobility solutions along with convenience, peace of mind, and a hassle-free service experience to existing and prospective customers in the region.”