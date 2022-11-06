Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe spied again; new details revealed

- Underpinned on the same Heartect platform as Baleno

- Most likely, it will debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

Recently, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross or Coupe was spotted once again. The new video shows the car wearing a thick black camouflage all around. Moreover, it utilises the same platform as its premium hatchback sibling.

Except for the roofline that resembles a coupe, the front fascia with a split headlight, LED DRLs setup, and a wider grille draws heavily from the styling of the recently introduced Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Another advantage over the hatchback is its better ground clearance.

A shark fin antenna, roof-integrated spoiler, prominent rear bumper, distinct LED tail lamp from the Baleno, rear wiper, and other features can all be seen on the test mule's rear.

The video also shows the interior of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, and as expected, it shares many features with the Baleno. The features that are likely to be carried over include a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, horizontally positioned AC vents, metallic door trims, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and the shape of the dashboard and centre console.

Moreover, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, cruise control, SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity, and other features are likely to be shared with existing Maruti Suzuki premium cars. Even the alloy wheels might have a different design as compared to those on the Baleno. However, it is uncertain whether this crossover will feature a sunroof or not.

The Baleno Cross will reportedly be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged or the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine from Baleno, we might also see the brand’s new 1.5-litre K15C smart hybrid powertrain for top variants.

As the vehicle is expected to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki might soon release official teasers. With no direct competition and boasting the badge of Maruti Suzuki, we expect this car to be a huge success in the market. It will also be interesting to see where the automobile giant places this crossover in its already crowded lineup of cars.

Pictures Credit: Gaadiwaadi.com