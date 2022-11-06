Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 13,143 units in October 2022

- TKM registered a Y-o-Y growth of 56 percent in wholesales from April to October 2022

- The company will unveil the Innova Hycross later this month

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 13,143 units in the month of October 2022 compared to 12,440 units sold during the same period last year. This amounts to a Y-o-Y growth of six per cent in October. Cumulative wholesale numbers in the current Financial Year from April to October 2022 witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 56 per cent.

Toyota is set to unveil the Innova Hycross in the country on 25 November, to be preceded by the world debut on 21 November in Indonesia. Test mules of the new-gen SUV have already been spotted testing on Indian as well as international soil. The model will get a panoramic sunroof and a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid motor.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand continues to grow as we witness strong bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The brand-new SUV from Toyota has received a phenomenal response with booking orders exceeding our expectations. Deliveries of the brand-new Toyota SUV are also in full swing, as customers drive home their favourite Urban Cruiser Hyryder, this festive season. Our flagship models like the Innova Crysta petrol, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, and Vellfire continue to garner good traction both in terms of inquiries as well as orders. The cool new Glanza has also been consistently performing well since its introduction in April this year.”