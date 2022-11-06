CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 13,143 units in October 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    0 Views
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 13,143 units in October 2022

    - TKM registered a Y-o-Y growth of 56 percent in wholesales from April to October 2022

    - The company will unveil the Innova Hycross later this month

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold a total of 13,143 units in the month of October 2022 compared to 12,440 units sold during the same period last year. This amounts to a Y-o-Y growth of six per cent in October. Cumulative wholesale numbers in the current Financial Year from April to October 2022 witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 56 per cent.

    Toyota is set to unveil the Innova Hycross in the country on 25 November, to be preceded by the world debut on 21 November in Indonesia. Test mules of the new-gen SUV have already been spotted testing on Indian as well as international soil. The model will get a panoramic sunroof and a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid motor.

    Commenting on the month’s performance, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand continues to grow as we witness strong bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The brand-new SUV from Toyota has received a phenomenal response with booking orders exceeding our expectations. Deliveries of the brand-new Toyota SUV are also in full swing, as customers drive home their favourite Urban Cruiser Hyryder, this festive season. Our flagship models like the Innova Crysta petrol, Fortuner, Legender, Camry, and Vellfire continue to garner good traction both in terms of inquiries as well as orders. The cool new Glanza has also been consistently performing well since its introduction in April this year.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq prices increased by up to Rs 60,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1991 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.07 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1991 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 13,143 units in October 2022