Hyundai India logs cumulative sales of 58,006 units in October 2022

- Registers 33 per cent Y-o-Y growth in total sales

- 10,005 units exported in October 2022

Hyundai India registered a total sale of 58,006 units in October 2022. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 48,001 vehicles in the domestic market whereas the remaining 10,005 units were exported to the international markets. Overall, the automaker recorded over 33 per cent growth in total sales.

In other news, Hyundai India has commenced testing the new-gen Verna in the country. We expect the new Verna to be revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo which is slated to take place in January 2023. The refreshed mid-size sedan will sport a thoroughly redesigned exterior design with larger front grille, split headlamps and redesigned alloy wheels.

Commenting on the October 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With the ever-improving semi-conductor situation, we were able to meet the demand of our beloved customers and deliver their favourite Hyundai cars during the festive season in October. Our new models like Tucson continue to receive an overwhelming customer response with excellent booking numbers creating a blue ocean of premium SUVs for the Indian market. We are set to register record domestic sales volume in CY 2022 with our proven range of super performer SUV brands and will continue to strive towards enhancing the customer experience for a happy life.”