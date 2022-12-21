Maruti Suzuki at 2020 Auto Expo – A recap

While we already know that Maruti Suzuki will showcase 16 new models at the Auto Expo this year, the previous expo too was eventful for the carmaker with several launches and unveils. While many new cars were launched this year, Maruti Suzuki will shift its focus to SUVs and electrification for the upcoming iteration of the Auto Expo. Let’s take a look the highlights from Maruti Suzuzki’s stall at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was showcased for the first time in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. Back then, the SUV was displayed in its three-door version and the automaker had no plans to launch it in the Indian market. However, India now being the production hub of the Jimny for several left-hand drive markets, the Jimny will soon be introduced in the country. Slated to make its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be a bigger five-door version and will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Electrification being the next big step for Maruti Suzuki, it reminds us of the Swift Hybrid that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. While the automaker already has the SHVS mild-hybrid technology in several of its models, this more fuel-efficient version was powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that works with a 0.2kWh battery. As a result, the hybrid hatch has an extra output of 8bhp and 7Nm and a claimed fuel efficiency of 32kmpl. However, the Swift was never introduced in the Indian market

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift

At the Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki also unveiled the Ignis facelift with a host of cosmetic changes and an updated BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine. The USP of the Ignis is its crossover-like styling which was launched later in August 2020. However, earlier this year, its siblings, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, and Wagon R were updated with the tweaked K12C petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. We expect this petrol mill to make it to the Ignis which could be launched at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo.

Just like its younger brethren, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza too received a facelift with a fresh front

fascia and a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine. Having said that, this was replaced by the new-generation Brezza which was launched in June this year. While the 1.5-litre petrol powertrain was retained, the Brezza dropped the prefix ‘Vitara’ from its name and debuted with an all-new avatar with modern features like a heads-up display, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Concept

Maruti Suzuki also showcased a new concept, the Futuro-E SUV at the Auto Expo. The concept SUV showcased the brand’s new design language and philosophy which was later implemented on the recently launched models, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.