Skoda Kushaq matte black edition spotted; India launch soon?

- Skoda could introduce the Kushaq matte black colour in the coming weeks

- The company recently introduced the Anniversary Edition of the mid-size SUV

Skoda Auto recently introduced a special edition version of the Kushaq to mark the first anniversary of the model in India, the Kushaq Anniversary Edition. Now, the carmaker seems to be working on a new matte black paintjob for the mid-size SUV.

Based on the spy shots that surfaced on the web, the Skoda Kushaq seen in the images here features a matte black paintjob. The model also gets a blacked-out rear skid plate, and we expect this treatment to be carried out on various other panels as well.

While details regarding the interior remain scarce, it can be safe to assume that the Skoda Kushaq matte black edition could receive a black interior theme and a few additional features and accessories.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq matte black edition could be offered with the same 1.0 and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motors. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. More details could surface in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

