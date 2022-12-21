CarWale

    Skoda Kushaq matte black edition spotted; India launch soon?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    480 Views
    Skoda Kushaq matte black edition spotted; India launch soon?

    - Skoda could introduce the Kushaq matte black colour in the coming weeks

    - The company recently introduced the Anniversary Edition of the mid-size SUV

    Skoda Auto recently introduced a special edition version of the Kushaq to mark the first anniversary of the model in India, the Kushaq Anniversary Edition. Now, the carmaker seems to be working on a new matte black paintjob for the mid-size SUV.

    Based on the spy shots that surfaced on the web, the Skoda Kushaq seen in the images here features a matte black paintjob. The model also gets a blacked-out rear skid plate, and we expect this treatment to be carried out on various other panels as well.

    Skoda Kushaq Rear View

    While details regarding the interior remain scarce, it can be safe to assume that the Skoda Kushaq matte black edition could receive a black interior theme and a few additional features and accessories.

    Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq matte black edition could be offered with the same 1.0 and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motors. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. More details could surface in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki at 2020 Auto Expo – A recap
     Next 
    Hyundai at the 2020 Auto Expo- Grand i10 nios, Venue, Aura showcased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5180 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.37 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 13.46 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.78 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    ByCarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5180 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq matte black edition spotted; India launch soon?