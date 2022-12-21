Volkswagen at the 2020 Auto Expo – A recap

Introduction:

We are less than a month away from Asia’s largest and much-awaited auto show, the 2023 Auto Expo. The 16th edition of this biennial event will be held from 13to 18 January 2023 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi. CarWale will be actively covering the event from 11 January which has been announced as the media day. However, we are expecting the 2023 edition to be lighter in terms of the showcases compared to the previous one which saw a great deal of manufacturers showing up with their best. Among these, the Volkswagen stall was seen to be bustling, with its new unveils and reveals of future plans. So, let’s take a quick recap of the happenings at the Volkswagen booth at the 2020 edition of the Auto Expo.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen showcased the Taigun for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. This SUVW is a part of Volkswagen Group’s ‘India 2.0’ project and is essentially a derivative of the European-spec Volkswagen T-Cross. The SUV was launched with an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen also introduced its new SUV family consisting of the Taigun, Tiguan, Tiguan AllSpace and the T-Roc. The T-Roc SUV was based on the brand’s MQB platform and was brought to India by the CBU route. It was launched in India at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and was limited to a few units.

Volkswagen ID. Crozz

The brand revealed its first all-electric SUV, the ID. Crozz at the Auto Expo 2020. The zero-emission SUV gets an electric 4Motion four-wheel-drive which is capable of attaining a top speed of 180kmph and offers a driving range of 500km on a single range.

A few months back, we exclusively spotted the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX being tested in Mumbai. This electric crossover is powered by a 77kWH battery that produces 300bhp and it is offered in an AWD configuration globally. It remains to be seen which iteration of the ID 4 EV will be brought to the Indian shores.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen stretched the Tiguan and the result was the Allspace. It was not only bigger on the outside, but the Allspace also packed in more space on the inside. It was more feature-loaded, stylish, and had a powerful petrol powertrain.

Apart from this, Volkswagen also added a couple of new cars to their fleet in the last two years. These are mentioned below:

Volkswagen Taigun 1st anniversary edition

A year after the launch of Volkswagen Taigun, the manufacturer launched the 1st-anniversary edition of the Taigun in September 2022. It came with a price tag of Rs 15.69 lakh and was limited to the Topline manual and automatic variants.

Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus, VW’s mid-size sedan, was launched in India in June 2022 at an introductory price of Rs 11.22 lakh. The sedan is available in two petrol engines – 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition

The most recent launch from the manufacturer was the Tiguan Exclusive Edition. The car was launched on 5 December 2022 with a price tag of Rs 33.49 lakh. It got some cosmetic updates along with ‘Exclusive Edition’ badging over the regular models and is available in two exterior paint schemes including Pure White and Oryx White.