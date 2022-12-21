Tata Motors to showcase a hydrogen-powered prototype at the Auto Expo 2023

- Hints at hydrogen fuel tech on social media handle

- Tata aims to be among the leaders of green mobility

Tata Motors revealed plans for hydrogen-powered passenger vehicles on its social media platform. In a post, the Indian brand teased a poster with the words 'Accelerating Greener Mobility,' and there is also a Hydrogen fuel tank visible. The brand will exhibit a hydrogen-powered prototype at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023.

Tata Motors aspires to be a leader in green mobility by implementing new methods to reduce tailpipe emissions. This is the first time the automaker is exploring the possibilities of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Indian market.

Tata currently offers a variety of models, including petrol, diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Electric Vehicles (EVs). With the addition of Hydrogen, the automaker's lineup will be bolstered with more options for buyers concerned about fuel efficiency and lower pollution.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki recently showcased a flex-fuel WagonR prototype at an event. This suggests that an increasing number of automakers are planning to comply with the new emission standards.