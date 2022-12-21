CarWale

    New BMW 7 Series and i7 to be launched in India on 7 January, 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - BMW will launch both models at the Joytown event in Mumbai

    - The 7 Series has already been spotted in India

    BMW is ready to host its second Joytown of the season on 7 January, 2023. Similar to the previous iteration held on 10 December, the carmaker has chosen this occasion to introduce two new models for the local market, the 7 Series and i7.

    BMW New 7 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new BMW 7 Series, which was unveiled in April this year, has already been spotted in India. The updated sedan receives a radical new design with split headlamps, a larger kidney grille, new front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and more.

    BMW New 7 Series Dashboard

    Under the hood, the 2023 BMW 7 Series could be offered with three engine options including a 3.0-litre diesel motor with a mild hybrid system and two plug-in hybrid powertrains. The i7, on the other hand, will be propelled by a 101.7kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors and is claimed to return a range of 450km on a single charge.

    BMW New 7 Series Second Row Seats

    Inside, the BMW 7 Series and i7 will boast of features such as a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console, 5.5-inch touchscreen units positioned on the rear door handles, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel. The party trick though, will be the 31-inch 8k roof-mounted theatre display.

