    Maruti Suzuki Arena announces benefits of up to Rs 55,000 under Maruti Mega Upgrade scheme

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The offers are likely to vary for every customer and the city of residence 

    - The Maruti Mega Upgrade scheme is valid till 31 July, 2021 or till stocks last

    Maruti Suzuki Arena has introduced the Maruti Mega Upgrade scheme for existing customers. The company has announced benefits across all models sold under the Arena banner. It is worth noting that the offers are available only on the VXI petrol variant of the respective models. The Maruti Mega Upgrade scheme is valid till 31 July, 2021 or till stocks last, whichever is earlier.

    The offers and schemes are likely to be personalised for every customer and city. Therefore, interested customers are advised to check with the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. Maruti Suzuki Swift attracts the maximum benefit of up to Rs 55,000, followed by the Vitara Brezza and the S-Presso which attract benefits of up to Rs 52,000 and Rs 47,100, respectively. 

    Under the scheme, Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Dzire attract benefits of up to Rs 47,100 and Rs 41,000, respectively. The other Arena models which are available in the Maruti Mega Upgrade scheme with respective benefits are – the Wagon R (Rs 37,100), Eeco (Rs 34,100), Celerio (Rs 22,100), and the CelerioX (Rs 22,100). The offers on all the aforementioned nine models include cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate/rural offers (wherever applicable).

     Next 
    Skoda Rapid to not get CNG option anytime soon

