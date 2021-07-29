Tata Nexon EV goes on sale in Nepal

- Available at a starting price of NPR 35.99 lakh

- Offered in three variants – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal. Available at a starting price of Nepalese rupee (NPR) 35.99 lakh, the Indian carmaker has partnered with Sipradi Trading Private Limited to retail the electric SUV. The bookings are now open at a refundable amount of NPR 25,000. The Nexon EV is offered in three trims – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux.

Alongside the launch of the Nexon EV, Tata Motors also plans to set up a complete EV ecosystem in the country by introducing service packages, warranty on the battery, and a network of charging infrastructure with DC chargers and innovative home chargers.

Since the launch of the Nexon EV early last year in India, Tata Motors has managed to sell over 5,500 units thereby holding a dominant position of 71 per cent in the EV segment in India. The Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery producing an output of 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. It also claims an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge. We have tested the range of the EV in real-world conditions and here’s our detailed review.

Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles.”