Skoda Rapid to not get CNG option anytime soon

Skoda had been testing the Rapid CNG for quite some time now. Back in March, Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing had also confirmed the news about the company’s plans of introducing a CNG option for the Rapid. However, this time around, four months down the line, Zac has once again revealed via a social media post that Skoda has no plans to launch a CNG variant of the Rapid in the country anytime soon. The company is reviewing its future model plans and there are no confirmed plans to introduce the Rapid CNG.

Recently, media reports indicated that the company might pull brakes for the Rapid production in the country. It is believed that the company is shifting its focus on the upcoming mid-size sedan. Currently, there is no official word on future plans and any further details in this regard will be known in the days to come. Mechanically, the Rapid will continue to get a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine option that generates 109bhp at 5,000rpm and 175Nm at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in both manual and automatic transmission options.