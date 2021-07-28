Porsche India delivers bespoke colored cars to Indian customers

- Three Porsche 911s delivered painted in unique colours

- Porsche Panamera and Cayenne to be delivered in personalised colour shades soon

Porsche is known to offer a host of exclusive and personalisation options for its prospective buyers. This time around, Porsche India has delivered three sports cars that were ordered with customised paint shades and interior finishing for customers across the country.

The first one of the lot is the new 911 Carrera S Coupe that was painted in the vibrant Lava orange exterior paint. The two-door speedster was delivered by Porsche Centre Chandigarh. The second was its drop top sibling, the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet finished in the upbeat Racing Yellow shade with contrasting red interiors. Lastly, the Porsche Centre Ahmedabad delivered a 911 GT that was coated in the Metallic Silver.

While all the models are available in several standard hues, Porsche extensively offers specially curated enhanced colour personalisation for buyers of every taste. In the coming time, Porsche India plans to offer its four-door sports car category in unique colors such as Mamba Green Panamera, Carmine Red Cayenne Coupe, and Cashmere Beige Cayenne

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India, said, “This year we have delivered 20 unique coloured cars to our customers. With colour palettes playing a huge role in customisation, we would like to continue the trend and help make each car as individual as our customers themselves.”