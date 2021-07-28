CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Porsche India delivers bespoke colored cars to Indian customers

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    727 Views
    Porsche India delivers bespoke colored cars to Indian customers

    - Three Porsche 911s delivered painted in unique colours

    - Porsche Panamera and Cayenne to be delivered in personalised colour shades soon

    Porsche is known to offer a host of exclusive and personalisation options for its prospective buyers. This time around, Porsche India has delivered three sports cars that were ordered with customised paint shades and interior finishing for customers across the country.

    Left Side View

    The first one of the lot is the new 911 Carrera S Coupe that was painted in the vibrant Lava orange exterior paint. The two-door speedster was delivered by Porsche Centre Chandigarh. The second was its drop top sibling, the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet finished in the upbeat Racing Yellow shade with contrasting red interiors. Lastly, the Porsche Centre Ahmedabad delivered a 911 GT that was coated in the Metallic Silver. 

    Front View

    While all the models are available in several standard hues, Porsche extensively offers specially curated enhanced colour personalisation for buyers of every taste. In the coming time, Porsche India plans to offer its four-door sports car category in unique colors such as Mamba Green Panamera, Carmine Red Cayenne Coupe, and Cashmere Beige Cayenne

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India, said, “This year we have delivered 20 unique coloured cars to our customers. With colour palettes playing a huge role in customisation, we would like to continue the trend and help make each car as individual as our customers themselves.”

    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Rapid to not get CNG option anytime soon
     Next 
    Tata Tiago NRG to be launched soon: What to expect?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 69.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.92 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.05 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.89 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.95 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.81 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.97 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.81 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.84 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche India delivers bespoke colored cars to Indian customers