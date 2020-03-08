Please Tell Us Your City

  • Maruti Suzuki announces service camp across all workshops in India

Maruti Suzuki announces service camp across all workshops in India

March 08, 2020, 01:02 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
Maruti Suzuki announces service camp across all workshops in India

- Free nation-wide service camp celebrating the spirit of womanhood

- An array of attractive service offers available

- Scheduled across 3,800 touch-points across India

On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, Maruti Suzuki has started a service camp across all its dealerships. This nation-wide service campaign will go on till 30 March.

All customers owning Maruti Suzuki cars can avail benefits from this campaign. However, this Women's Day there's a surprise gift for female customers and even a free pick and drop facility. They will also be offered a complimentary service voucher and offers on service labour charges, parts and accessories. What's more, there's a complimentary dry wash/top wash as well. 

This service campaign will be held at all 3,800 outlets of the carmaker. Any Maruti Suzuki make vehicle brought to these authorised service stations will be entitled to afore-mentioned offers. These car owners can book an appointment at their nearest service station to avail all the offers at the dealerships during this period.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Exterior
