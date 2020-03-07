Hyundai organises Power Woman Camp across 750 workshops

- Service camp to celebrate Women's Day

- Will highlight car service benefits

- Various offers for women customers

Hyundai recently began a Power Woman Camp for International Women's Day that will be celebrated tomorrow. This three-day camp has been organised across 750 authorised Hyundai service stations in India.

The Power Women Camp will highlight many benefits of getting a car serviced periodically to 65,000 customers. Female car owners will be educated about the entire vehicle service process right from the service booking to delivery. There will be dedicated service professionals to give vehicle maintenance tips, explain other dos and don’ts through an interactive program – Know Your Hyundai. All participating women customers are also being offered a free road-side assistance for a year (with vehicle age up to six years).

What's more, as a part of this Power Women Camp, Hyundai has some interactive digital initiatives to provide seamless service to our women customers. These will further assist in tracking the entire service process. There's a transactional chat based medium – ‘Hyundai Service on Whatsapp’. It boasts of features like RO booking, in-service update, service reminders, RO invoice and customer feedback at the touch of few clicks.

Hyundai has been illustrating various benefits through such interactive workshops and offers. The main intention of undertaking this campaign is to enhance the automotive knowledge of our Hyundai's women customers. Apart from the various offers, this initiative will provide an empowering learning experience to them. What a better day than International Women's Day then!