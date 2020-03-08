Limited-edition Aston Martin Speedster unveiled

- Only 88 units of the Aston Martin Speedster will be made

- The model is powered by a 690bhp V12 engine

Even though the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled due to Corona Virus, Aston Martin, like other manufacturers, still went ahead and unveiled their new models, which in this case is the V12 Speedster. A limited-production run vehicle, the Aston Martin Speedster will set you back by USD 1 million (approximately Rs 7.40 crores).

At the heart of the new Aston Martin Speedster is a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine tuned to produce a maximum power output of 690bhp and 752Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.5 seconds, all the way up to a top-speed of 300kmph.

Limited to just 88 units worldwide, the Aston Martin Speedster will be built by the Q division of the brand. The bespoke two-seater sports car is based on an aluminium platform that hides under the bare carbon fibre bodywork. Sitting behind the 21-inch wheels are the carbon ceramic brakes that provide the stopping power for the model.

Inside, the Speedster from Aston Martin features various elements including 3D-printed rubber, aluminium and chrome. Also on offer is a leather bag that replaces the traditional glove box. Although the model misses out on a roof or a windshield, it does have space to store some luggage in the humps behind the seats.