    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched – Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    The popular entry-level model, the Alto has been introduced in a new avatar as the Alto K10. The updated model is based on the Heartect platform and is available at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front View

    The newly launched Alto K10 looks fresh and youthful with features like a honeycomb grille which is complemented by a set of peppy headlamps. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Left Side View

    The side profile is neatly sculpted and highlighted by matured shoulder lines.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Wheel

    The hatchback rides on a set of 13-inch wheels with Honeycomb-themed wheel caps. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Rear View

    The rear section is highlighted by trendy rear combination lamps. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Row Seats

    The interior is highlighted by grey coloured seats with beige accents. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Infotainment System

    The dashboard features a floating seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other SmartPlay studio apps.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Steering Mounted Controls

    The hatchback gets steering-mounted audio and voice control. Further, the vehicle gets a digital speedometer display. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Front Seat Headrest

    Maruti Suzuki claims that the new cabin design offers better front-row knee space and second-row leg room. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Driver Side Front Door Pocket

    The vehicle offers ample storage space for day-to-day storage needs.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.25 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.43 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.24 Lakh

