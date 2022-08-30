Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched – Now in pictures

The popular entry-level model, the Alto has been introduced in a new avatar as the Alto K10. The updated model is based on the Heartect platform and is available at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

The newly launched Alto K10 looks fresh and youthful with features like a honeycomb grille which is complemented by a set of peppy headlamps.

The side profile is neatly sculpted and highlighted by matured shoulder lines.

The hatchback rides on a set of 13-inch wheels with Honeycomb-themed wheel caps.

The rear section is highlighted by trendy rear combination lamps.

The interior is highlighted by grey coloured seats with beige accents.

The dashboard features a floating seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other SmartPlay studio apps.

The hatchback gets steering-mounted audio and voice control. Further, the vehicle gets a digital speedometer display.

Maruti Suzuki claims that the new cabin design offers better front-row knee space and second-row leg room.

The vehicle offers ample storage space for day-to-day storage needs.