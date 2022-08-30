CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 to be launched in India next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 to be launched in India next month

    - The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand’s second electric offering after the EQC in India

    - The company will also introduce the EQB later this year

    Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQS AMG in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The carmaker is now preparing to launch a locally-assembled variant of its second electric offering for India.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking at the launch of the Mercedes-AMG EQS, Martin Schwenk, CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, confirmed that the carmaker will be introducing the locally assembled EQS 580 in September. It will also go on to become the brand’s first model to be assembled at the Chakan factory in Pune.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Dashboard

    Coming to the model, Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be propelled by a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors, producing a combined output of 523bhp and 856Nm of torque. The electric sedan is claimed to return a range of up to 770 km on a single charge. Mercedes-Benz will also introduce the EQB later this year.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
