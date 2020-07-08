Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti reduces CO2 emissions by transporting cars via Indian Railways

July 08, 2020, 02:53 PM IST by Santosh Nair
206 Views
Maruti reduces CO2 emissions by transporting cars via Indian Railways

- Maruti Suzuki has transported over 670,000 cars through Indian Railways over the last six years

- The first dispatch by the double-decker flexi-deck rakes took place in March 2014

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that its increased focus on using the Indian Railways has helped the company offset nearly 3,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

In addition to this, over 100 million litres of fossil fuel were also saved as the company eliminated over 100,000 truck trips across the country. In FY 2019-20, over 1.78 lakh cars were dispatched by rail mode, a 15% increase over the previous year, and accounts for nearly 12% of Maruti’s total sales in the year.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Considering the increasing volumes, our team felt the need for large scale logistics flow. We realised that not only for expansion but also for risk mitigation, we have to look beyond road mode logistics.”

  Maruti reduces CO2 emissions by transporting cars via Indian Railways
