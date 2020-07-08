Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  Tata Motors offers six-month EMI holiday on Tiago, Nexon and Altroz

Tata Motors offers six-month EMI holiday on Tiago, Nexon and Altroz

July 08, 2020, 02:25 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
314 Views
Write a comment
Tata Motors offers six-month EMI holiday on Tiago, Nexon and Altroz

- Six-month EMI holiday applicable on new Tata Tiago, Nexon and Altroz models 

- Loan tenure of up to five-years 

- Customers will have to service monthly interest during the six-month EMI holiday period 

In an effort to boost sales in amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tata Motors is offering attractive financing options on the Tiago, Nexon and the Altroz. Customers can make zero down payment and avail six-month relaxation on EMIs, however, the applicable interest needs to be serviced monthly. Moreover, the customers can avail up to 100 per cent on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years. This offer is available through a partnership with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB). 

Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering affordable, step-up EMIs on long tenure loans of up to eight-years through its association with multiple financing partners. For just Rs 5,555/- as starting EMI, customers can buy Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz. The Nexon SUV and Tiago hatchback are also available for EMIs starting at Rs 7,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

Potential customers can learn more offers and car buying options at the nearest dealership or official website. Moreover, customers can also enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option via the recently launched ‘Click to drive’. The company is also offering test drives at customer’s preferred location with a dealer staff member seated in the rear seat to avoid physical contact in the ongoing pandemic crisis.

  • Tata
  • Tata Nexon
  • Nexon
  • Tiago
  • Tata Tiago
  • Altroz
  • Tata Altroz
Tata Nexon Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.57 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.27 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.97 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.75 Lakh onwards

