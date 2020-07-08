Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India on 14 July

- India launch on 14 July

- To be available in BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Post much wait, Hyundai will launch the Tucson facelift in India on 14 July. The SUV has received a mid-life update and was last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the updated Tucson was earlier expected to be introduced in the country in March. The Tucson facelift will get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine option along with fresh cosmetic and feature updates.

Visually, the new model gets a revised fascia with redesigned grille, new LED headlamps and tweaked bumpers. The sides look more or less similar to current model except for new multi-spoke alloy wheels for freshness. Moreover, the vehicle also gets a revised tail-gate, tweaked LED tail lamps and redesigned fuel filler cap.

As for the interior, the SUV will get premium leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 360-degree camera. Additionally, the SUV will also get Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car technology along with power adjustable front seats for convenience.

Mechanically, the upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. In the petrol guise, the engine produces 151bhp and 192Nm of torque, while in diesel guise it produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engine options will be mated to an automatic transmission.

More details about the Hyundai Tucson facelift will be post its official launch.