Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India on 14 July

Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India on 14 July

July 08, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
571 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Tucson facelift to be launched in India on 14 July

- India launch on 14 July

- To be available in BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options

Post much wait, Hyundai will launch the Tucson facelift in India on 14 July. The SUV has received a mid-life update and was last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the updated Tucson was earlier expected to be introduced in the country in March. The Tucson facelift will get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine option along with fresh cosmetic and feature updates.

Visually, the new model gets a revised fascia with redesigned grille, new LED headlamps and tweaked bumpers. The sides look more or less similar to current model except for new multi-spoke alloy wheels for freshness. Moreover, the vehicle also gets a revised tail-gate, tweaked LED tail lamps and redesigned fuel filler cap. 

As for the interior, the SUV will get premium leather upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 360-degree camera. Additionally, the SUV will also get Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car technology along with power adjustable front seats for convenience.

Mechanically, the upcoming Hyundai Tucson facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. In the petrol guise, the engine produces 151bhp and 192Nm of torque, while in diesel guise it produces 184bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engine options will be mated to an automatic transmission. 

More details about the Hyundai Tucson facelift will be post its official launch.

  • Hyundai
  • Tucson Facelift
  • Hyundai Tucson Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

62 Likes
77610 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2253 Likes
455142 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

13th Jul 2020

14L - ₹ 18L
Hyundai Tucson FaceliftHyundai Tucson Facelift

14th Jul 2020

18L - ₹ 20L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

15th Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
AD
MG Hector Plus

Launching in

  • 00 DAYS
  • 00 HRS
  • 00 MINS
  • 00 SEC
KNOW MORE

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in