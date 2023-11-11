Maruti Jimny attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in November 2023

Jimny prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh

Available in seven colours and two variants

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door was unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this year, followed by its launch in June. The carmaker has recently started offering discounts for the lifestyle SUV. Let us take a closer look at the benefits available on this model.

Select dealerships are offering discounts on the Jimny in the form of a cash discount worth Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 for the Zeta variant. The top-spec Alpha variant, on the other hand, gets only an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Last month, a few Maruti dealers were offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.32 lakh on the Jimny, and this included a dealer-specific bonus as well. Now, the carmaker continues to register a strong demand for the AT variants of the SUV, and you can read more about this on our website.