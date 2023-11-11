CarWale
    Maruti Jimny attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in November 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Jimny attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in November 2023
    • Jimny prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh
    • Available in seven colours and two variants

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door was unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this year, followed by its launch in June. The carmaker has recently started offering discounts for the lifestyle SUV. Let us take a closer look at the benefits available on this model.

    Select dealerships are offering discounts on the Jimny in the form of a cash discount worth Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 for the Zeta variant. The top-spec Alpha variant, on the other hand, gets only an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

    Last month, a few Maruti dealers were offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.32 lakh on the Jimny, and this included a dealer-specific bonus as well. Now, the carmaker continues to register a strong demand for the AT variants of the SUV, and you can read more about this on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 14.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.70 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.73 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.15 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.47 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.67 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.15 Lakh

