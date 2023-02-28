Maruti Fronx spotted in white colour ahead of price reveal in India

- The Maruti Fronx is expected to be launched in the coming months

- Bookings of the model are open for Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce the prices of the Fronx in the coming months. Ahead of its launch, the model has been spotted in a new colour on public streets, thus giving us a look at the model in the Arctic White shade for the first time.

Maruti Fronx colours and variants

The Maruti Fronx will be available in five mono tone colours such as Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthern Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. Also up for offer are three dual-tone paint schemes including Earthern Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof. Customers can choose from five variants, Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

Maruti Fronx engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will get a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that generates 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The second option is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor generating 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.

Maruti Fronx features and design

In terms of design, the Fronx features a sloping roofline, a split headlamp design, LED DRLs and headlamps, contrast-coloured skid plates, body cladding all around, dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, and an LED light bar running across the length of the tailgate.

Inside, the model comes equipped with a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, HUD, cruise control, UV-cut glass, Suzuki Connect telematics, height-adjustable driver seat, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, wireless charger, six airbags, and a rear view camera.

