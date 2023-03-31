CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 launched in New Zealand

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV700 launched in New Zealand

    - The XUV700 is also sold in South Africa

    - India to get the BS6 Phase 2-compliant model soon

    Mahindra Auto has announced the arrival of the XUV700 in the New Zealand market. The model was previously launched in the South African market, and India is expected to get the updated version of the SUV with an RDE-compliant engine soon.

    Mahindra XUV700 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV700 for the New Zealand market is available in three variants: AX5, AX7, and AX7L. Customers will be able to choose from five colour options, namely Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Electric Blue. Also up for offer are five-seat and seven-seat configurations. 

    Under the hood, the XUV700 is offered only with a 2.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine in New Zealand. This motor is tuned to produce 200bhp and 380Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels only via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the XUV700 SUV include ADAS, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power adjustable driver seat, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, TPMS, a panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, LED headlamps, two 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
