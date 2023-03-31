CarWale
    Hyundai Verna mid-spec S variant reaches dealerships in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Verna mid-spec S variant reaches dealerships in India

    - Verna prices in India start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

    - Available in four variants

    Hyundai India launched the 2023 Verna in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). We had previously spotted the model at a dealer yard ahead of its price announcement, and now, a mid-spec variant of the sedan has arrived at a dealer facility.

    Hyundai Verna Front View

    As seen in the images here, the new Hyundai Verna is the S variant, which is slotted above the base EX variant and below the SX variant. On the outside, it gets features in the form of halogen projector headlamps, an LED light bar on the bonnet, 15-inch silver alloy wheels, body coloured door handles, a plastic insert on the C-pillar, a white faux skid plate at the rear, LED tail lights, and an LED light bar below the Verna lettering. The model is available in four variants: EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

    Hyundai Verna Rear View

    Inside, the new-gen Verna comes equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, and tilt and telescopic adjustable steering.

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    Under the hood, the 2023 Verna is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol mill. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCG unit. We have driven the new Verna and our review is live on the website.

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
