Hyundai Verna mid-spec S variant reaches dealerships in India

Hyundai India launched the 2023 Verna in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). We had previously spotted the model at a dealer yard ahead of its price announcement, and now, a mid-spec variant of the sedan has arrived at a dealer facility.

As seen in the images here, the new Hyundai Verna is the S variant, which is slotted above the base EX variant and below the SX variant. On the outside, it gets features in the form of halogen projector headlamps, an LED light bar on the bonnet, 15-inch silver alloy wheels, body coloured door handles, a plastic insert on the C-pillar, a white faux skid plate at the rear, LED tail lights, and an LED light bar below the Verna lettering. The model is available in four variants: EX, S, SX, and SX(O).

Inside, the new-gen Verna comes equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, and tilt and telescopic adjustable steering.

Under the hood, the 2023 Verna is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol mill. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCG unit. We have driven the new Verna and our review is live on the website.

