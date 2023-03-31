Skoda inaugurates new showroom in Gurgaon

- Located at JMD Pacific Square, Sector 15, Chandan Nagar

Skoda Auto India has expanded its reach in North India by inaugurating a new showroom in Gurgaon. The new dealership is managed by Jai Auto Vehicles Pvt Ltd and is located at JMD Pacific Square, Sector 15, Part – II, Chandan Nagar, Gurgaon. This facility will provide sales and services to its customers across the region.

Recently, the brand also launched the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition in India at Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is priced at Rs. 80,000 more than the base Active variant and sits between that and the mid-spec Ambition trim.

In other news, Skoda has also updated the Slavia and Kushaq with the new BS6 2.0 and RDE-compliant engines and also introduced the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol mill in the mid-spec Ambition trims of these models. Earlier, this engine was only limited to the top-spec Style and Monte Carlo versions of Kushaq and the Style trim of the Slavia.