    Mahindra XUV300 gets discounts of up to Rs. 52,000 in April 2023

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    459 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 gets discounts of up to Rs. 52,000 in April 2023

    - Offers available on the entire variant range of XUV300

    - Is the entry-level model in the brand’s SUV range

    Select Mahindra dealerships in the country are offering discounts on a few products in their model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts and complimentary accessories.

    The diesel variants of the Mahindra XUV300 can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000 and accessories worth Rs. 12,000. The petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, while discounts on the TurboSport variant are limited to a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000.

    Earlier this month, Mahindra discontinued the KUV100 NXT, thus making the XUV300 its entry-level SUV. The carmaker has recently increased the prices for all its models owing to them now complying with the RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms.

