Discounts of up to Rs. 28,000 on Tata Altroz in April 2023

- Corporate discount stands at Rs. 3,000

- Petrol and diesel engines are now BS6 Phase 2-compliant

Select dealers in India are offering discounts of up to Rs. 28,000 on the Tata Altroz. The offers on this hatchback include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, or corporate discounts. In this story, we give the details on the ongoing offers of its petrol and diesel variants.

Altroz petrol discount offers

Cash discount Up to Rs. 10,000 (Petrol Manual variants) Cash discount Up to Rs. 15,000 (Petrol DCT variants) Exchange discount Up to Rs. 10,000 Corporate discount Rs. 3,000

The Tata Altroz petrol prices start from Rs. 6.50 lakh and go all the way to Rs. 10 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

Altroz diesel discount offers

Cash discount Up to Rs. 15,000 Exchange discount Up to Rs. 10,000 Corporate discount Rs. 3,000

The prices of the diesel variants of the Altroz range between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Altroz BS6 2 engine

The Altroz is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both these powertrains are BS6 2-compliant. While the former can be had with manual and automatic transmissions, the diesel engine is paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

With the BS6 2 update, the mileage of the Altroz has also increased by 0.70kmpl. The Altroz now has a revised mileage of 19.30kmpl and 23.60kmpl for petrol and diesel variants, respectively.