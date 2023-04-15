Jeep Meridian Special Edition — Top 4 highlights

Jeep has launched two special editions of the Meridian SUV in India. One is the 'Upland' version which is made for adventure-seekers and the other is the 'X' model which aims at sophistication. There are no changes to the powertrain options though. And here are the top highlights of these special editions.

1. New colours

With the launch of these new editions, Jeep India has introduced two new colours for the Meridian SUV. These are named Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue, as seen in these images.

2. Unique embellishments

The Meridian X offers body-coloured louvres, a grey roof, and alloy wheels that get grey-coloured inside pockets. On the other hand, the Meridian Upland sports functional equipment like a roof carrier, sunshades, splash guards, cargo mats, a boot organiser, and a tyre inflator. In addition to this, it also gets a specially-designed hood decal.

3. Other noteworthy standard equipment

Both these versions get sidesteps, unique floor mats, and ambient lighting. These are apart from the best-in-class features like a panoramic sunroof, U-connect 5 infotainment system, and the 4X4 Selec-Terrain system.

4. Various trim options

The prospective buyers have the option of choosing these special editions with any of the Meridian trims on sale. The prices for the special edition start around Rs. 33.41 lakh for the base model and the top end goes up to Rs. 38.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The final on-road pricing will be provided by the dealer as it will depend on the accessories that the buyer chooses.