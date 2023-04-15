CarWale
    AD

    Jeep Meridian Special Edition — Top 4 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    220 Views
    Jeep Meridian Special Edition — Top 4 highlights

    Jeep has launched two special editions of the Meridian SUV in India. One is the 'Upland' version which is made for adventure-seekers and the other is the 'X' model which aims at sophistication. There are no changes to the powertrain options though. And here are the top highlights of these special editions.

    1. New colours

    With the launch of these new editions, Jeep India has introduced two new colours for the Meridian SUV. These are named Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue, as seen in these images.

    2. Unique embellishments

    The Meridian X offers body-coloured louvres, a grey roof, and alloy wheels that get grey-coloured inside pockets. On the other hand, the Meridian Upland sports functional equipment like a roof carrier, sunshades, splash guards, cargo mats, a boot organiser, and a tyre inflator. In addition to this, it also gets a specially-designed hood decal.

    3. Other noteworthy standard equipment

    Both these versions get sidesteps, unique floor mats, and ambient lighting. These are apart from the best-in-class features like a panoramic sunroof, U-connect 5 infotainment system, and the 4X4 Selec-Terrain system.

    4. Various trim options

    The prospective buyers have the option of choosing these special editions with any of the Meridian trims on sale. The prices for the special edition start around Rs. 33.41 lakh for the base model and the top end goes up to Rs. 38.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The final on-road pricing will be provided by the dealer as it will depend on the accessories that the buyer chooses.

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 27.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Kia EV6 bookings re-open in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Meridian Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35076 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35076 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 21.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 27.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    ₹ 59.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Meridian Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 33.80 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 34.56 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 33.06 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 33.80 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 34.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 31.22 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 33.73 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 32.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 31.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35076 Views
    138 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35076 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Meridian Special Edition — Top 4 highlights