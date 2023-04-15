2023 Kia EV6 bookings re-open in India

- Prices remain unchanged

- The brand will provide exclusive privileges to the first 200 buyers

Kia has commenced the bookings of its flagship electric vehicle, the EV6 in India today. The brand is all set to import the first batch of the EV for the year into the country. The Korean carmaker launched the EV6 in June 2022 and has sold 432 units since then. Recently, the Kia EV6 won the 2023 World Performance Car of the Year award at the New York International Auto Show.

While re-opening the bookings of the EV6 for the 2023 batch, Kia India is also offering exclusive benefits to the first 200 owners of the electric crossover. The benefits include a 95 per cent buyback policy within 30 days of purchase, free periodic maintenance for five years, and eight years or 1.60 lakh kilometres warranty on the battery.

The Kia EV6 can be had in RWD and AWD variants, both of which are powered by the same 77.4kWh battery pack. The former puts out 226bhp while the latter makes 321bhp. The ARAI-claimed range of the EV6 is 708km on a full charge.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Kia EV6:

GT Line: Rs. 60.95 lakh

GT Line AWD: Rs. 65.95 lakh