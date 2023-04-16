CarWale
    New Lexus LM teased for the Shanghai Motor Show

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    New Lexus LM teased for the Shanghai Motor Show

    -         To debut on 18 April 

    -         New flagship MPV from Lexus 

    Lexus has teased the new and updated LM for the upcoming 2023 Shanghai Motor Show. The LM is a flagship MPV which was first introduced in 2019 as a rebadged and upmarket version of the Toyota Alphard. Now, the second-generation LM will be introduced in the Chinese as well as the European markets.  

    The new-gen LM, debuting at the Shanghai stage, is likely to be different from the model it will be based upon. We expect it to get the new Lexus design language that is seen on the RX and NX. However, it might retain the sliding rear doors and be more opulent than ever before. We currently have only one teaser image showcasing the C-pillar and no details about the cabin features or powertrain are available yet.  

    Notably, the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show will commence on 18 April. 

