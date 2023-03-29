CarWale
    Mahindra Thar achieves 1 lakh units production milestone

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra Thar achieves 1 lakh units production milestone

    - Offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options 

    - Available in 4x4 and 4x2 variants

    Launched back in October 2020, the new Thar has been a selling like hot cakes for Mahindra. As a testament to that, the lifestyle off-roader has achieved a production milestone of 1 lakh units in less than 2.5 years. The SUV is offered in both the 4x4 and RWD variants along with an option for a hard top and soft top. 

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    The Thar had accumulated over 15,000 bookings within a few weeks of its launch and had managed to gather 75,000 bookings in just the first 12 months of its launch. Now, the SUV commands a waiting period of up to four months for both petrol and diesel variants. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, 'We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone of 100,000 units of the Mahindra Thar. It is an SUV that has captured the imagination and hearts of adventure and lifestyle enthusiasts alike. We have seen the Thar evolve from being a hardcore off-roader to a vehicle that has become a symbol of freedom, passion, and the ultimate lifestyle SUV.” 

    Mahindra Thar Left Front Three Quarter

    Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Thar comes with the option of one petrol and two diesel engines. The gasoline engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder one that makes 150bhp and 300Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the oil burner can be had in 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The former produces 117bhp/300Nm of torque mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox while the latter churns out 130bhp/300Nm of torque paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is only restricted to the 4x2 variant of the SUV. 

    The Thar is also set to receive a 2023 update. With this, the SUV will get a BS6 2-compliant diesel and petrol engine and is unlikely to get any cosmetic or feature updates. 

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia EV9 to get a more powerful GT version in 2025

