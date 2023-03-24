Mahindra Thar BS6 2 engine details leaked; to be launched soon

- Diesel and petrol engines to be made BS6 Phase 2 compliant

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

The Mahindra Thar is all set to receive its 2023 update. However, this update will only be limited to BS6 2-compliant diesel and petrol engines and the SUV is unlikely to get any cosmetic or feature upgrade.

Thar BS6 2 engines

As per a leaked document, the Thar will soon get RDE norms and E20 fuel-ready petrol and diesel engines. Presently, the 4x4 version of the SUV is powered by 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines. Both can be had with manual and automatic transmissions. Meanwhile, the RWD iteration is powered by a smaller XUV300-sourced 1.5-litre diesel mill that churns out 117bhp and 300Nm.

Alongside the updated Thar, Mahindra will also updated its SUV line-up with BS6 2-ready powertrains, details of which can be read here. The brand’s portfolio comprises of XUV300, XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo MPV.

Earlier this month, Mahindra hiked the prices of LX Diesel Manual variant of the RWD version by Rs. 50,000. With the new update, the prices of other variants are also expected to be revised by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000.