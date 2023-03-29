Maruti Wagon R Black Edition arrives at local dealerships in India

- The Black Edition range was introduced in the Arena lineup in January

- Available in the Nexa product portfolio as well

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Black Edition range of cars back in January this year. The new paintjob is available for all cars sold under the Arena and Nexa model lineup. Now, the Wagon R Black Edition has commenced arriving at dealerships across the country.

As seen in the images here, the Maruti Wagon R Black Edition gets the Pearl Midnight Black colour. This version, which is available at no extra cost over the regular Wagon R colours, also gets black coloured alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the Maruti Wagon R continues to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines. The former produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre motor generates an output of 88bhp and 113Nm of torque. These engines are mated with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

Image Source