    Mahindra Marazzo Automatic launch confirmed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,169 Views
    Mahindra Marazzo Automatic launch confirmed

    - Expected to be launched by the end of the year

    - Likely to continue with the 1.5-litre diesel engine only

    Almost six months since the first prototype of the Mahindra Marazzo AMT was spotted, it can now be said that the Indian automaker will be launching the automatic version of its MPV soon. Although the exact launch timeline is not available yet, we expect it to hit the roads before the end of this year. 

    Currently focusing on the upcoming XUV700 and new-gen Scorpio (codenamed Z101), the Marazzo initially appeared to have sidelined for updates. However, in a recent media report, Mahindra stated that the company has invested significantly on the BS6 version of the Marazzo and that the automatic model could be introduced soon. To know more about it, click here.

    The BS6 Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. There is no petrol engine on offer and the existing motor can be had with a six-speed manual transmission only. The automatic gearbox to be introduced is most likely an AMT unit that the carmaker prefers to call ‘AutoShift’. The same drivetrain also does duty on the XUV300 compact SUV. 

    Upon its launch in the coming months, the Marazzo will have an upper hand over its segment rival - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 with a frugal diesel engine and an automatic transmission.

    Mahindra Marazzo
    Mahindra Marazzo
    ₹ 12.03 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
