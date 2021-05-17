CarWale
    2021 Isuzu MU-X accessories revealed

    Ninad Ambre

    2021 Isuzu MU-X accessories revealed

    - Accessories both on the outside and inside

    - Some functional, some cosmetic

    - All officially available at dealerships

    Isuzu recently launched the latest iteration of the MU-X for the Indian market. And now, the carmaker has also introduced many accessories specially designed for the SUV.

    There's a wide array of this equipment, some of which helps jack up the cosmetic appeal like chrome accents for various exterior parts. Then, there are accessories like reverse parking sensors, an organiser box, tonneau cover, and more to add to the utility factor. What's more, door visors help in adding to both, good looks and practicality. These are just some noteworthy ones and Isuzu has more to offer.

    All of the aforementioned personalisation options offer a good balance between style, value, and practicality. One can opt for these individually or strike a deal with the dealer to bundle it as a package. All details related to pricing and availability will be provided by any authorised Isuzu dealer. Do check estimated timelines for delivery and fitment.

    Isuzu MU-X
    ₹ 33.23 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
