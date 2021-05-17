Renault files design patent for new-gen Duster in India

- The design patent likely to be the upcoming new-generation Duster

- The company might also be working a seven-seat version of the Duster

Back in 2012, the Duster SUV strengthened Renault’s footing in the country. Over the years, the company introduced fresh updates in the form of – Duster AWD in 2014, and mid-cycle update with AMT option in 2016. Renault introduced the second-generation model in the international market late in 2017, while India received a facelift version of its predecessor with some design elements borrowed from the international model. This time around, Renault has filed design patent for the next-generation Duster in India.

There are no technical details available for now and it will be known at a later date. It is to be seen if the new model will make it to India. If launched, it would further strengthen its competition against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, and the MG Hector. There are also reports of the company working on a seven-seat version of the Duster. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

Source: GW