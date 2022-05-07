Mahindra logs total sales of 45,640 vehicles in April 2022

- 22,168 utility vehicles retailed

- Exports grew by 35 per cent

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that the carmaker sold a total of 45,640 vehicles in April 2022. Out of the total sales, the carmaker retailed 22,168 utility vehicles that comprises XUV300, XUV700, Thar, Scorpio, and Bolero. Meanwhile, 358 units were sold under the cars and vans category. Overall, the passenger vehicles grew Y-o-Y by 23 per cent.

The Indian carmaker dispatched a total of 2,703 vehicles in the previous month thereby registering 35 per cent growth as compared to the same period last month. Last month, Mahindra also hiked the prices of all its models by 2.5 per cent and you can know the new ex-showroom prices of the entire passenger vehicle range here.

In other news, Mahindra has for the first time teased the new Scorpio. Codenamed Z101, the production-spec Scorpio is likely to be introduced in the coming months. Recently, the new Scorpio was spied testing on public roads revealing significant interior design styling, details of which can be known here.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in the SUV segment with sales of 22,168 vehicles registering a growth of 22 per cent. Our commercial vehicles registered growth across all segments and exports were also up at 35 per cent. Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipeline. There were a number of supply chain challenges due to lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate.”