2022 Mahindra Scorpio interiors spied again; new details revealed

- The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio was recently teased for the first time

- The updated model is expected to be launched in India in the coming months

Mahindra continues testing the new-gen Scorpio ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months. The model was recently teased for the first time, and you can read all the details here.

As seen in the spy images here, the interiors of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a dual-tone black and brown interior theme, a large touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, vertically-mounted AC vents on the centre console, AC vents for the second-row passengers with fan speed control, a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, front door-mounted speakers, a new instrument cluster, cruise control, engine start-stop button, a height-adjustable driver seat, cup holders in the centre console, and drive modes.

In terms of exterior design, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with a completely new design, and it is likely to be the second model after the XUV700 to feature the new logo. The model will receive the signature seven-slat toothy grille, projector headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, a faux skid plates, multi-spoke alloy wheels, vertically-positioned LED tail lights, a tail-gate mounted number plate recess, rear-bumper mounted reverse lights and reflectors, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

Details regarding the engine specifications for the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Scorpio remain unknown at the moment, although the model could be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and automatic units, while a 4x4 system might be limited to higher variants.

