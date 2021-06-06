Mahindra logs cumulative sale of 17,447 units in May 2021

- Passenger vehicles decline by 56 per cent

- Exports stood at 1,935 units

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 17,447 vehicles in the month of May, 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets.

Under the domestic sales category, Mahindra retailed 7,748 units of its utility vehicles, which is drastically low when compared to 18,816 units sold in April 2021. The cars and vans segment observed a slight jump in sales with 256 units. The total number of passenger vehicles sold last month stood at 8,004 units.

The exports continue to witness a fall in numbers with just 1,935 vehicles sent to international markets in May 2021. Last week, Mahindra rolled out an array of finance schemes for customers planning to buy a Mahindra car, details of which can be read here.

The Indian automaker also confirmed the introduction of nine new models in India by 2026. Adhering to its SUV DNA, the carmaker will launch two new SUVs based on the monocoque architecture along with two pure electric vehicles. To know more about the upcoming models, click here.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand. Our power brands (Scorpio and Bolero) continue to do well. With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, we foresee strong demand rebound. We are working closely with our supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand.”