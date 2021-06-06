CarWale
    New Porsche 911 GT3 RS continues testing at the Nurburgring

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS could be unveiled later this year

    - The model is expected to be powered by a 500+bhp 4.0-litre, six-cylinder engine

    Porsche continues working on the new 911 GT3 RS ahead of its debut that is expected to take place later this year. The latest set of spy shots give us a look at the model while it was working out at the Nurburgring track in Germany.

    The most significant visual highlight of the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the humongous wing at the rear that is expected to extract a considerable amount of downforce. Elsewhere, we can see the centrally-mounted dual pipe exhausts, wider front fenders with air intakes, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a new hood with air extractors. The model is also likely to benefit from a new set of wheels.

    Under the hood, the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre, flat-six engine that will deliver north of 500bhp. Being a performance-oriented model, the updated 911 GT3 RS could be offered only with a PDK unit.

    Porsche 911
