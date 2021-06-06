CarWale
    Kia Digi-Connect service - All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Kia Digi-Connect service - All you need to know

    Kia India has recently come up with a new Digi-Connect digital service to expand on its online contactless car buying service. This new application offers an array of options apart from the main aim of allowing customers to have live video conferences with the staff from the nearest dealership. Here's all you need to know about this new initiative.

    1. Exclusive video conferencing

    This Digi-Connect service helps prospective buyers directly interact with their nearest dealership via video conferencing. And, all from the comfort of your home, without having to visit the showroom.

    2. A customised virtual consultation

    Buyers usually like to have their family's opinion in the car buying process, and this has been well taken care of by Kia. One can add family members to this video call discussion and that too from any other region of our country. Kia believes this will help provide a showroom-like experience than just simple interaction with customers.

    3. Add-on features

    Customers can be provided with many other options including the most important one - a 360-degree virtual experience. Then, the platform also supports screen and video sharing on the video call. Also, it goes without saying that brochures, pricelist, etc. will also be shared.

    4.  How does it work?

    This video-based live sales consultation solution by Kia is currently being offered through website scheduling. It's integrated with the company’s CRM system.

    5. How do I schedule?

    It's pretty simple. Interested customers can log on to the Kia India website and fill out the required details under Kia Digi-Connect tab. This includes selecting the date and time of the video conference. For more details log on to Kia’s official website.

