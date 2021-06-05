CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Soul nameplate trademarked in India

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    258 Views
    Kia Soul nameplate trademarked in India

    - Available with petrol as well as an electric powertrain globally

    - Could be launched in India in the coming years

    Front View

    Kia India has filed a trademark application for the ‘Soul’ name in India. The Korean carmaker applied for the mark in April this year and the same was accepted and approved by the registry last month. Currently, in its third-generation and offered as ICE and EV versions, the Kia Soul is a praised SUV in several global markets. 

    Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo was the Soul EV that hinted at a probable launch of the SUV in the country. Presently, the India portfolio of the brand comprises three models – Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival. The Seltos and Sonet SUV were updated recently with the new brand logo along with updated features and the duo continues to gather towering sales for the company in the country. Kia has also confirmed a new model by early 2022 that will debut the brand in a new segment. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Internationally, the Soul is offered with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine. Meanwhile, the EV sibling packs in a 64kWh battery that produces 198bhp and 394Nm of torque. If launched in India, it remains to be seen as to which version will be preferred by Kia for the Indian market. 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top-three Hyundai cars sold in India in May 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Soul nameplate trademarked in India