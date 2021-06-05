Kia Soul nameplate trademarked in India

- Available with petrol as well as an electric powertrain globally

- Could be launched in India in the coming years

Kia India has filed a trademark application for the ‘Soul’ name in India. The Korean carmaker applied for the mark in April this year and the same was accepted and approved by the registry last month. Currently, in its third-generation and offered as ICE and EV versions, the Kia Soul is a praised SUV in several global markets.

Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo was the Soul EV that hinted at a probable launch of the SUV in the country. Presently, the India portfolio of the brand comprises three models – Sonet, Seltos, and Carnival. The Seltos and Sonet SUV were updated recently with the new brand logo along with updated features and the duo continues to gather towering sales for the company in the country. Kia has also confirmed a new model by early 2022 that will debut the brand in a new segment. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.

Internationally, the Soul is offered with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine. Meanwhile, the EV sibling packs in a 64kWh battery that produces 198bhp and 394Nm of torque. If launched in India, it remains to be seen as to which version will be preferred by Kia for the Indian market.