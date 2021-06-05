Porsche Centre Mumbai delivers city’s first 718 Cayman GT4

- The 718 Cayman GT4 is powered by a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine

- Mumbai showroom is managed and operated by Infinity Cars

Porsche India that recently opened its showroom in Mumbai in association with Infinity Cars delivered the city’s first 718 Cayman GT4. Alongside the two-door speedster, the dealerships also delivered a brand-new Macan SUV. The outlet is located at Santacruz Linking Road in Mumbai and spreads across an area of 4,499 sq ft.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is powered by a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor tuned to put out 414bhp and 430Nm torque with a jaw-dropping zero to 100kmph of 3.9 seconds. Top speed? Well over 300kmph! This mid-engine sports car gets an old-school six-speed manual gearbox. To spice things up, the Cayman gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple Carplay and connected services, and sports seats. The 718 Cayman GT4 is priced at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Macan is the entry-level SUV of the carmaker in India priced at Rs 69.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in four variants – Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS, and Macan Turbo. Other models in the brand’s India portfolio include the Cayenne, Panamera, and the 911 range.