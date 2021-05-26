Mahindra creates a task force in preparation of cyclone Yaas

- Mahindra is extending support to customers who may be impacted in Odisha and West Bengal

- The company will provide a free towing service within a radius of 50kms for vehicles not covered under RSA

Mahindra is creating a relief task force in preparation against Cyclone Yaas that is predicted to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. The team is equipped to extend support to Mahindra vehicle owners in affected areas. Mahindra dealerships continue to operate in accordance with local government regulations and are taking all recommended safety precautions. The workshop attention may be limited based on government protocol as applicable in the region.

Dedicated emergency road service teams are on the alert to support affected vehicles. Mahindra will provide free towing service within a radius of 50km for vehicles that are not currently covered under a roadside assistance program. Measures have been deployed to tow affected vehicles to the nearest Mahindra authorized service centers. Mahindra vehicles on essential duty or running for emergency personal use can contact Mahindra Customer Care ‘With You Hamesha’ for emergency support. Users can also raise an SOS request using the Mahindra With You Hamesha app.

Customers are urged to take precautions against the approaching storm and heavy rainfall by removing all valuable belongings from the vehicle and parking it in a high-lying covered area not prone to waterlogging. Users should refrain from starting the vehicle if it is submerged in water, to avoid damage to the engine. In addition, the relief task force has collaborated with Mahindra Insurance Brokers (MIBL) to assist with insurance approval and claim settlement processes once service centers open post lockdown.